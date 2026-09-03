Equinor starts operations at 100-MW battery storage facility in Texas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. East Point Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Norway’s Equinor, has completed construction and begun commercial operations at the 100 MW/200 MWh Citrus Flatts battery storage facility in Harlingen, Texas, Equinor said.

The project marks Equinor’s fifth battery storage facility to enter commercial operation over the past four years and East Point Energy’s second operational project, following the 10 MW/20 MWh Sunset Ridge facility, which started up last year.

Together, Citrus Flatts and Sunset Ridge have a combined capacity of 110 MW/220 MWh and can provide enough electricity to power around 30,000 homes for up to two hours in the ERCOT power market.

Both facilities will operate on a fully merchant basis in ERCOT, while Equinor will leverage its integrated power-market capabilities, including cooperation with Danske Commodities, to strengthen operations, asset management and portfolio optimization.

The projects are part of Equinor’s strategy to build a competitive and scalable position in the US onshore power market. They also mark East Point Energy’s transition from a developer to an independent power producer.

Beyond Texas, Equinor is developing a battery storage portfolio in Virginia’s PJM power market. The portfolio comprises four projects with a combined capacity of 80 MW/160 MWh and is expected to enter commercial operation in early 2027.

Equinor’s US operations

The United States is a core country in Equinor’s global upstream portfolio, accounting for roughly half of the company’s production outside Norway.

Equinor has operated in the US for more than two decades and holds offshore assets in the Gulf of America as well as a major onshore position in the Marcellus Shale in the Appalachian Basin.

The company’s average production reached 434,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2025.

Equinor describes itself as a top-five producer in the Gulf of America, one of the world’s major offshore energy basins. Its US portfolio also includes the Marcellus, the largest natural gas asset in Equinor’s global portfolio.

Equinor has been active in US onshore energy development since 2009 and is among the country’s major natural gas producers, working with operating partners to supply energy to US markets.