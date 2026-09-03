Tokayev retains Kazakhstan’s water resources, healthcare ministers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Nurzhan Nurzhigitov has been reappointed as Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation of Kazakhstan.

According to the press service of the President of Kazakhstan, the relevant decree was signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

On August 28, the Government of Kazakhstan resigned ahead of the newly elected unicameral parliament, the Kurultai.

Nurzhigitov was born in 1967 in the Zhambyl region. From 2018 to 2019, he headed the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Management Regulation of the Akimat of the Zhambyl region.

From 2019 to 2021, he served as Akim of Baizak district of the Zhambyl region, and from 2021 to 2022, as Deputy Akim of the Zhambyl region.

On April 7, 2022, Nurzhigitov was appointed Akim of the Zhambyl region by presidential decree and was subsequently reappointed to the position on December 2, 2022.

On September 4, 2023, he was appointed Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation of Kazakhstan.

By another decree signed by Tokayev, Akmaral Alnazarova was reappointed as Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan.

Alnazarova was born in 1971 in Kyzylorda. From February 2013 through December 2014, she served as Deputy Akim of the Kyzylorda region, followed by service as Secretary of the Kyzylorda Regional Maslikhat from December 2014 to November 2015.

From November 2015 to April 2019, she headed the Kyzylorda Regional Health Department. From April 2019 to June 2020, she served as First Deputy Chairman of the Kyzylorda regional branch of the Nur Otan party.

In August 2020, Alnazarova was elected to the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan from the Kyzylorda region.

She was appointed Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan in February 2024.