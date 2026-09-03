President Tokayev reappoints Kazakhstan’s transport minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Nurlan Sauranbayev has been reappointed Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan.

According to the press service of the Kazakh president, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the corresponding decree.

On August 28, the Government of Kazakhstan resigned before the newly elected unicameral parliament - the Kurultai.

Sauranbayev was born on May 20, 1967. He graduated from the Kazakh State University named after S.M. Kirov. From 1997 to 2011, he worked at national companies in the railway and oil and gas sectors.

From 2011 through 2014, he served as Vice Minister of Industry and New Technologies of Kazakhstan, and from 2014 to 2016 as Deputy Minister of Defense.

Sauranbayev served as akim (mayor) of Shymkent from 2017 to 2018. From 2019 to 2021, he headed the Department of State Control and Organizational-Territorial Affairs within the Administration of the President of Kazakhstan.

On June 30, 2025, Sauranbayev was appointed Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan by presidential decree.

The following government appointments were also made today:

Serik Zhumangarin was reappointed Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan.

Jaslan Madiyev retained his position as Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan.

Dauren Kossanov was reappointed Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan.

Erzhan Sadenov was reappointed Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Ghalymzhan Koishybayev retained his position as Deputy Prime Minister - Head of the Government Office of Kazakhstan.

Nurlybek Nalybayev was reappointed First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

Kanat Bozumbayev was reappointed Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

A nationwide referendum on the adoption of Kazakhstan's new Constitution was held on March 15, 2026. The new Constitution officially entered into force on July 1, 2026.

Under the new constitutional model, the position of Vice President was introduced, while the Kazakhstan People's Council was established as the highest constitutional consultative body representing the interests of the people of Kazakhstan. The former bicameral parliament, consisting of the Mazhilis and the Senate, was transformed into a unicameral Kurultai.