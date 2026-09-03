Tokayev reappoints Kazakhstan’s education and trade ministers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Zhuldyz Suleimenova has been reappointed Minister of Education of Kazakhstan.

According to the press service of the president, the corresponding decree was signed by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

On August 28, the Government of Kazakhstan resigned before the newly elected unicameral parliament - the Kurultai.

Suleimenova was born in 1983 in Aktobe region. She first headed the Ministry of Education in September 2025.

From 2021 to 2025, she served as a member of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan. She was also a member of the National Kurultai under the President of Kazakhstan, co-chair of the women's wing of the AMANAT party, and a member of the National Commission on Women's Affairs and Family and Demographic Policy under the President of Kazakhstan.

By another decree signed by Tokayev, Arman Shakkaliyev was reappointed Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan.

Shakkaliyev was born in 1977 in Balkhash, Karaganda region. From 2019 to 2020, he served as Chairman of the Committee for Technical Regulation and Metrology under the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan.

From 2020 to 2022, he served as a member of the Board (Minister) for Competition and Antimonopoly Regulation of the Eurasian Economic Commission in Moscow.

From October 2022, he served as First Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan. In 2023, Shakkaliyev was appointed Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan.