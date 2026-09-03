UN-Habitat highlights demining as gateway to recovery

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Humanitarian demining is not only a prerequisite for reconstruction, but also the first step toward recovery, UN-Habitat Regional Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Erfan Ali, said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Erfan Ali made the announcement in his address at the 4th International Mine Action Conference themed “Humanitarian Demining for Urban Recovery: Setting Standards of Excellence for Safe Settlements.”

The regional director noted that before a family can return home, a school can resume operations, or a road can restore connectivity between communities, the land must be safe. That is why humanitarian demining is not only a prerequisite for reconstruction but also the beginning of recovery.

He noted that for UN-Habitat, humanitarian demining is a fundamental component of urban policy, planning, and financing.

“Without cleared areas, it is impossible to develop effective urban development plans, ensure the protection of property rights, maintain functioning infrastructure networks, or create reliable opportunities for internally displaced persons and refugees to return to their homes with dignity.”

Azerbaijan has taken an important step in this direction by adopting the 18th National Sustainable Development Goal, “Action to Combat the Threat of Landmines.” This goal recognizes landmine contamination as a complex and multifaceted obstacle to safe return, resettlement, recovery, prosperity, and peace.

In addition, demining in Azerbaijan is closely integrated into the broader “Great Return” program, as well as into the ongoing recovery and reconstruction process in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions, he noted.

On September 2, the 4th International Mine Action Conference, themed “Humanitarian Demining for Urban Recovery: Setting Standards of Excellence for Safe Settlements,” was organized jointly by the Agency for Mine Action of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) and the United Nations Office in Azerbaijan.

The event will feature panel discussions on the topics “Demining as the Foundation for Urban Recovery,” “International Cooperation and Donor Mechanisms to Support Safe Demining in Azerbaijan,” and “Humanitarian Demining for Sustainable Community Development.”

The conference will wrap up today. The conference statement is scheduled to be adopted at the conclusion of the event.