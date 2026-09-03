Tokayev reappoints Kazakhstan’s energy and industry ministers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Yerlan Akkenzhenov has been reappointed Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan.

According to the president's press service, the corresponding decree was signed by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

On August 28, the Government of Kazakhstan resigned before the newly elected unicameral parliament - the Kurultai.

By another decree signed by Tokayev, Yersaiyn Nagaspayev retained his position as Minister of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan.

Akkenzhenov was born in 1979 in Almaty. In 2011-2012, he held senior positions at KazMunayGas subsidiaries, while from 2013 to 2016 he worked in senior positions at KMG International (Rompetrol) in Bulgaria and Romania.

From 2016 to 2020, he worked in the private sector in the oil and oil products processing and transportation sector. In 2022-2023, he headed the Oil Products Marketing Department at KazMunayGas. From 2023 to 2025, he served as Vice Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan.

On March 19, 2025, Akkenzhenov was appointed Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan.

Nagaspayev was born in 1980 in Karaganda. He began his career in 2001 at the Office of the Akim of Temirtau. From 2002 to 2006, he worked at the Investment Committee, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Russia.

From 2006 to 2009, he held senior positions at the Ministry of Transport and Communications and the Aktau International Sea Trade Port. From 2009 to 2013, he served as an adviser to the Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Akim of Karaganda and Akim of Shakhtinsk.

From 2013 to 2016, he served as Deputy Akim of Astana and Chairman of the Management Board of Astana Social and Entrepreneurial Corporation. From 2016 to 2020, he held a senior position at Novostroy Astana LLP, and from 2021 to 2022, served as Managing Director for Logistics Support at Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.