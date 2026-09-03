EU official spotlights demining’s role in return and reconstruction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Demining creates the necessary conditions for people to return and for homes and public infrastructure to be rebuilt, the Head of the European Union Delegation and Ambassador of the European Union to Azerbaijan, Marijana Kujundžić, said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

She made the statement at the 4th International Mine Action Conference themed “Humanitarian Demining for Urban Recovery: Setting Standards of Excellence for Safe Settlements.”

Kujundžić noted that demining is not merely the clearance of contaminated areas of mines.

“This work involves creating the necessary conditions for people to return, for homes and public infrastructure to be rebuilt, and for communities to return to normal life, stability, and hope,” emphasized the head of the European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan.

Marijana Kujundžić noted that no one should have to live in fear of the ground beneath their feet.

“In this regard, today’s discussions are of particular importance. These discussions allow us to exchange experiences on how demining activities can more effectively contribute to the reconstruction of cities, how standards can be improved, and how partnerships can help achieve more effective results on the ground.”

“Ultimately, the goal is not simply to clear areas of mines. The goal is to restore security. It’s not just about eliminating risks. It’s about allowing people to return. It’s not just about opening up areas for use. It’s about rebuilding communities,” She said.

On September 2, the 4th International Mine Action Conference, themed “Humanitarian Demining for Urban Recovery: Setting Standards of Excellence for Safe Settlements,” was organized jointly by the Agency for Mine Action of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) and the United Nations Office in Azerbaijan.

The event will feature panel discussions on the topics “Demining as the Foundation for Urban Recovery,” “International Cooperation and Donor Mechanisms to Support Safe Demining in Azerbaijan,” and “Humanitarian Demining for Sustainable Community Development.”

The conference will wrap up today. The conference statement is scheduled to be adopted at the conclusion of the event.