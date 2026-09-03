Click plans to develop its own BNPL products in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 3. BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later) services, which allow consumers to defer or pay for purchases in installments, are expected to continue developing in Uzbekistan.

This was told to Trend’s special correspondent by Click product manager Shokhrukh Khaltaev on the sidelines of the Silk Road Finance & Technology Forum in Tashkent.

According to Khaltaev, demand for credit products and various forms of deferred payments has been growing in Uzbekistan recently, creating potential for further development of BNPL services. "In my opinion, banking products in Uzbekistan will increasingly develop toward BNPL, that is, deferred and installment payments, as the share of people using loans and various forms of deferred payments has been growing recently," he said.

He noted that such tools allow users to make purchases when they temporarily lack sufficient funds and then repay the debt after receiving their salary.

Speaking about the development of this area at Click, Khaltaev said the company had a partnership project with Yandex called Yandex Split, which allowed users to defer payments. "If you wanted to buy something but did not have enough funds, you could receive the money from Yandex and then pay it back in installments," he said.

According to him, the project is currently temporarily suspended, but Click continues to work on developing this area. "We are currently working on this project and want to launch our own products in a slightly different way," Khaltaev said.

He also confirmed plans to further develop BNPL products, noting that their implementation will take time.