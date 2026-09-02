Azerbaijan, Spain’s Santander explore investment co-op opportunities (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Azerbaijan and Spain’s Santander Bank have discussed ways to expand cooperation, including the bank’s potential involvement in investment projects.

This was reflected in the statement of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy following the meeting between First Deputy Minister Elnur Aliyev and representatives of Spain’s Santander Bank.

According to the Ministry, the meeting highlighted the development of economic ties between Azerbaijan and Spain and opportunities to expand cooperation. The sides emphasized the important role of the financial sector in strengthening the two countries’ economic partnership and implementing joint projects.

The parties discussed options for financing investment projects in Azerbaijan, including potential support through multilateral financial institutions. In this context, they also considered opportunities to expand cooperation with Santander.

The meeting also covered measures being implemented to promote and support investment in Azerbaijan, along with other issues of mutual interest.