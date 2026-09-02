Dutch Embassy thanks Azerbaijan for rescuing injured national in Sheki

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. The Embassy of the Netherlands in Azerbaijan has thanked the Azerbaijani authorities for rescuing a Dutch national who was injured in Sheki.

This was reflected in a post published by the embassy on its X account.

“We express our gratitude to the relevant Azerbaijani authorities for the rescue and provision of emergency medical assistance to the Dutch national who was injured on August 29 while hiking in the mountainous area of Sheki.

In particular, we thank the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the emergency rescue operation carried out in challenging mountainous terrain and in darkness, the prompt evacuation by helicopter, and the provision of initial medical assistance at the scene,” the post said.

The embassy also expressed its appreciation for the medical assistance, professional approach and prompt intervention provided by Sheki District Central Hospital and Yeni Klinika in Baku.

“The swift and coordinated response of the relevant authorities during this incident made an important contribution to ensuring the safety of the Dutch national,” the embassy said.

On August 29, a Dutch national who sustained serious injuries after being attacked by dogs in a mountainous area near Bash Zayzid village in Azerbaijan’s Sheki district was rescued by State Border Service personnel. The injured person received initial medical assistance at the scene and was evacuated by helicopter to Sheki District Central Hospital, where they underwent emergency surgery.

The rescue operation was carried out at an altitude of 2,000 meters above sea level, in darkness and difficult mountainous terrain.