Tajikistan’s retail trade gains strong momentum in 1H2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. The retail trade turnover in Tajikistan reached 38.3 billion somoni ($4.15 billion) in the first half of 2026.

According to data from the Interstate Statistical Committee of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), retail trade turnover in Tajikistan increased by 35.9% in constant prices from January through June 2026 compared with the same period of 2025.

In June 2026, retail trade turnover grew by 48.7% in constant prices compared with June 2025, while increasing by 12.4% compared with May 2026.

For comparison, retail trade turnover in Tajikistan increased by 5.1% in the first half of 2025 compared with the same period of 2024.

Furthermore, in June 2025, the indicator decreased by 5.1% year-on-year and by 8.3% compared with May 2025.

The Trend’s analysis indicates that Tajikistan’s retail trade sector accelerated significantly in the first half of 2026, pointing to stronger consumer activity and an expansion in domestic demand.

The sharp improvement compared with the previous year suggests that retail trade has become a more significant contributor to economic activity. The particularly strong year-on-year growth recorded in June also indicates that the sector maintained its momentum toward the middle of the year.

The monthly increase in June further points to an expansion in consumer spending during the period. At the same time, the sustainability of this trend will depend on household income growth, price dynamics, employment conditions, and the availability of consumer goods.

The acceleration in retail activity may also support related sectors, including wholesale trade, transport, logistics and services, while providing additional opportunities for businesses operating in Tajikistan’s domestic market.