Uzbekistan's industrial output increases by almost 8% in Jan-July 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Uzbekistan's industrial production reached 795.4 trillion soums (about $67.3 billion) in January-July 2026, with industrial output increasing 7.9% from the same period a year earlier.

This was reflected in the statement by the National Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan.

Manufacturing remained the dominant component of Uzbekistan's industrial sector, accounting for 86.8% of total output. Mining and quarrying represented 6.3%, electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply accounted for 6.4%, while water supply, sewerage, waste collection and disposal made up the remaining 0.5%.

The manufacturing sector was the main driver of industrial expansion, with output increasing 9% year on year. Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning production rose 8.1%, while water supply, sewerage and waste management increased 8.4%.

Trend's calculations show that manufacturing generated approximately 690 trillion soums (around $38.4 billion) of industrial output during the seven-month period, based on its 86.8% share of total production. Electricity and gas-related activities accounted for about 51 trillion soums, while mining and quarrying contributed roughly 50 trillion soums (approx. $4.2 billion).

Within manufacturing, the strongest increases were recorded in the production of machinery and equipment not elsewhere classified, which rose 1.5 times, and leather and related products, which increased 1.4 times compared with January-July 2025.

At the same time, several manufacturing segments recorded declines. Production of tobacco products fell to 89.9% of the level recorded a year earlier, while output from enterprises engaged in the repair and installation of machinery and equipment declined to 81.6% of the January-July 2025 level.

In Trend's assessment, the composition of industrial growth points to a continued shift toward higher-value manufacturing and equipment production. The 50% increase in machinery and equipment output is particularly significant because it suggests that industrial expansion is not being driven solely by traditional resource-based sectors.

Trend's analysis also shows that manufacturing's 86.8% share of industrial production gives changes in this sector an outsized influence on overall industrial performance. The 9% increase in manufacturing therefore provides the main foundation for the country's 7.9% overall industrial growth, while the simultaneous expansion of utilities and waste-management activities indicates broader industrial and infrastructure demand.

The decline in tobacco production and machinery repair and installation, however, shows that industrial growth remains uneven across subsectors. The contrasting performance suggests that investment and production capacity are increasingly concentrated in selected manufacturing activities, particularly machinery and equipment and other industries with expanding demand.

Overall, Uzbekistan's industrial sector maintained solid growth in the first seven months of 2026, with output approaching 800 trillion soums (about $67.7 billion). The dominance of manufacturing and its faster-than-average expansion, combined with rapid growth in machinery production, points to continued industrial diversification, although weaker performance in some subsectors remains a factor to watch.