Kazakh president appoints new emergency situations minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Murat Mukhanov has been appointed Minister of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.

According to the press service of the Kazakh president, the corresponding decree was signed by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Mukhanov replaces Chingis Arinov, who previously held the post.

Mukhanov was born in 1985 in Mangystau Region. He graduated from the Kokshetau Technical Institute of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan and the Saint Petersburg University of the State Fire Service of the Ministry of the Russian Federation for Civil Defense.

He began his career in 2006 as a chief specialist at the Regulatory and Technical Department of the Directorate for State Control and Supervision in the Field of Emergency Situations in Mangystau Region. From 2006 to 2014, he held various positions within the Department of Emergency Situations of Mangystau Region.

Mukhanov served as Head of the Department for Control and Preventive Activities in Fire Safety from 2014 through 2017, and later as Head of the relevant Directorate at the Department of Emergency Situations of Mangystau Region.

From 2017 to 2020, he served as Deputy Head of the Department of Emergency Situations of Mangystau Region, and from 2020 to 2023, he headed the department.

From 2023 through 2024, Mukhanov served as Acting Deputy Chairman of the Fire Service Committee of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.

He headed the Department of Emergency Situations of Mangystau Region from April 2024. In June 2026, he was appointed Head of the Staff of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.