Uzbekistan launches high-speed electric trains on Urgench-Khiva route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Modern CR200J high-speed electric trains manufactured by China’s CRRC Dalian Co., Ltd. have begun carrying passengers on the Urgench-Khiva route in Uzbekistan’s Khorezm region, introducing upgraded rail services between Urgench Airport, Urgench and the historic city of Khiva.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan.

“The launch of the modern electric train is aimed at providing passengers with more comfortable, convenient, and high-quality transportation services,” Uzbekistan’s ministry said.

According to the information, the trains are equipped with Economy-class seating, with each seat featuring a USB charging port. The passenger cars are also fitted with climate-control systems designed to maintain comfortable temperatures throughout the journey.

The six-car electric train can accommodate up to 415 passengers and has a maximum operating speed of 160 kilometers per hour.

Specially designated spaces are available for passengers with disabilities, according to the information provided.

Train No. 7055 operates from Urgench Airport to Khiva, departing the airport at 8:40 a.m. and arriving in Khiva at 9:22 a.m. The train makes a stop in Urgench from 8:59 a.m. to 9:02 a.m.

The return service, Train No. 7058, departs Khiva at 9 p.m., reaches Urgench at 9:20 p.m. and departs at 9:23 p.m., before arriving at Urgench Airport at 9:42 p.m.

The ticket price is set at 25,000 soums (about $2) for adults and 14,000 soums (around $1.2) for children, based on an exchange rate of around 12,500 soums per dollar.

The launch adds a modern rail option for passengers traveling between Urgench and Khiva and is particularly relevant for tourism, given Khiva’s status as one of Uzbekistan’s major historical destinations.

The service also strengthens transport connectivity between Urgench Airport and Khiva, allowing passengers to travel directly between the airport and the tourist center by rail. The combination of a 160-km/h operating speed, passenger amenities and relatively low fares could make the service an attractive alternative to road transportation along the route.