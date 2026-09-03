Azerbaijani official stresses demining’s role in investment, growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Demining creates the conditions for investment in infrastructure and long-term economic growth. Anar Akhundov, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Economy, said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Akhundov made the announcement in his address at the 4th International Mine Action Conference themed “Humanitarian Demining for Urban Recovery: Setting Standards of Excellence for Safe Settlements.”

He noted that humanitarian demining activities are one of the top priorities of Azerbaijan’s state policy.

“Azerbaijan is working closely with the United Nations to advance the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals. The transportation infrastructure has been developed, and the return of residents to their ancestral lands has become a reality. For Azerbaijan, demining is not an end in itself.”

The ultimate goal is to safely return demined lands to productive economic use, create conditions for people to live and for businesses to operate, and generate sustainable economic value for investments,” he added.

On September 2, the 4th International Mine Action Conference, themed “Humanitarian Demining for Urban Recovery: Setting Standards of Excellence for Safe Settlements,” was organized jointly by the Agency for Mine Action of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) and the United Nations Office in Azerbaijan.

The event will feature panel discussions on the topics “Demining as the Foundation for Urban Recovery,” “International Cooperation and Donor Mechanisms to Support Safe Demining in Azerbaijan,” and “Humanitarian Demining for Sustainable Community Development.”

The conference will wrap up today. The conference statement is scheduled to be adopted at the conclusion of the event.