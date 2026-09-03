President Tokayev appoints Kazakhstan’s agriculture and labor ministers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Aidarbek Saparov has been reappointed Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.

According to the press service of the President of Kazakhstan, the corresponding decree was signed by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

On August 28, the Government of Kazakhstan resigned ahead of the newly elected unicameral parliament - the Kurultai.

Saparov was born on June 12, 1966, in North Kazakhstan region. He graduated from the Omsk Agricultural Institute and Kozybayev North Kazakhstan State University, specializing in zootechnics, and holds a bachelor's degree in public administration.

He began his career in 1984 as an accountant at a state farm, later working as a livestock specialist and heading Nogaybai LLP.

From 2003, Saparov held senior positions at the regional branch of the Food Contract Corporation. From March to September 2006, he served as Head of the Regional Territorial Inspectorate of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan in North Kazakhstan region.

From 2006 to 2008, he served as Akim of Shal akyn district of North Kazakhstan region, and from 2008 to 2010, as Akim of Magzhan Zhumabayev district.

From 2011 to 2019, Saparov served as First Deputy Akim of North Kazakhstan region.

In 2019, he was appointed First Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan. In December 2022, he became Akim of North Kazakhstan region.

On September 4, 2023, Saparov was appointed Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.

By another decree signed by Tokayev, Askarbek Yertayev has been appointed Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Kazakhstan.

Yertayev was born in 1977 in Aktobe. From 2021 to 2022, he served as Head of the Sector of the Analytical Department of the Security Council of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan.

From 2022 to 2023, he headed the Economic Department of the Office of the Prime Minister and the Government Office of Kazakhstan.

From 2023 to 2024, Yertayev served as Chairman of the Migration Committee of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Kazakhstan.

From 2024 to 2025, he was Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, and from 2025 to 2026, First Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

On January 27, 2026, Yertayev was appointed Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Kazakhstan.