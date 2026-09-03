Tokayev makes new appointment to Kazakhstan’s Culture Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Arman Kyrykbayev has been appointed Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan.

According to the press service of the President of Kazakhstan, the corresponding decree was signed by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Kyrykbayev replaces Aida Balayeva, who was previously appointed Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Kazakhstan.

Since February 24, 2025, Kyrykbayev had served as Assistant to the President of Kazakhstan for Domestic Policy and Communications.

Kyrykbayev was born in 1976 in Astana. From 2008 to 2010, he headed the Culture Committee of the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan.

From 2010 to 2012, he served as Deputy Akim of Karaganda region, and from 2012 to 2013, as Vice Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan.

From 2014 to 2015, he worked as an adviser to the First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan party. From 2015 to 2019, he served as Deputy Akim of Almaty.

From 2020 to 2022, Kyrykbayev served as Secretary of the Nur Otan party, and from 2022 to 2024, as Deputy Akim of Almaty.

From 2024 to 2025, he headed the Communications Department of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, Nurbek Sayasat retained his position as Minister of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan. Yerbol Kuantayev was appointed Minister of Tourism and Sports of Kazakhstan, while Askarbek Yertayev was appointed Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Kazakhstan.