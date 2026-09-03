German firms likely to join Azerbaijan’s power grid modernization projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. German companies may participate in projects to modernize and integrate Azerbaijan’s power grids, as well as in the development of energy storage systems and charging infrastructure for electric vehicles, Julia Egel, Head of Stakeholder Engagement and Partnerships at the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan), said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

She made the remark during an online webinar titled “Azerbaijan: Infrastructure Development, E-Mobility and Renewable Energy Storage Solutions.”

According to her, Azerbaijan is implementing and planning a large number of renewable energy projects, including large-scale solar and wind projects. “Solar and wind energy have significant potential in Azerbaijan. When we talk about large-scale solar and wind projects, there is strong demand as well as many opportunities. Given Azerbaijan’s geographical location and its role in the Middle Corridor, renewable power generation could also become of interest for exports to Europe in the future.

A necessary regulatory framework has been established in Azerbaijan’s energy sector. The government has previously identified various priorities, including energy sector reform, the development of green energy, improving energy efficiency and building a low-carbon economy,” she said.

Egel emphasized that measures being implemented to diversify and ensure the sustainability of the country’s energy balance are creating opportunities for the application of relevant technologies and solutions.

She also noted that projects involving various investors and developers, including those from the Middle East and China, are being implemented in Azerbaijan. “There are opportunities for cooperation in areas such as energy storage systems, solar and wind power. One potential area of cooperation for German companies could be contributing to the goal of increasing the share of renewable energy sources to 30% by 2030. Opportunities for German companies are particularly concentrated in power grid modernization, energy system integration, battery energy storage systems and, for example, charging solutions for electric mobility,” Egel said.

Egel also said that a German pavilion was organized at Baku Energy Week as part of international events held this year. According to her, German companies may consider participating with their own stands at Baku Energy Week in June next year.

She also highlighted Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s recent visit to Berlin, where he met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and a joint declaration was signed. In addition, according to Egel, a declaration on the establishment of the Azerbaijani-German Business Council was signed during the visit with the participation of AHK Azerbaijan.

She also announced a planned conference on connectivity, which will focus, among other areas, on energy along the Middle Corridor, as well as an upcoming trade mission of German energy companies to Azerbaijan.

Egel said the trade mission’s program includes meetings with representatives of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy, an executive-level business roundtable, briefings and B2B meetings. “B2B meetings are particularly important for you, as you want to establish direct contacts and explore your opportunities. AHK Azerbaijan will coordinate B2B meetings based on the interests of the participating German companies and help identify suitable partners,” she said.