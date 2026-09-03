Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov calls transport links key task for Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Building transport links between regions and continents is a key task for Turkmenistan, Chairman of the country’s Halk Maslahaty (Parliament) Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said.

This was reflected in a press release published by the press service of the Turkmen government following Berdimuhamedov’s remarks during a general lesson at the Ruhyýet Palace in the city of Arkadag.

“Being at the strategic crossroads of Eurasian routes, our country is ready to use the advantages of its geographical location for the economic rapprochement of regions and continents, Asia and Europe. And this is the most important cultural task of building bridges of cooperation, mutual understanding and trust for the sake of common prosperity,” he said.

Berdimuhamedov said transport is a “main and strategically important area of cooperation,” noting that Turkmenistan is part of Central Asia and the Caspian region and borders the Middle East while having direct access to South Asia.

He said Turkmenistan’s concept of the “Revival of the Great Silk Road” provides a basis for developing transport and transit corridors and key logistics centers.

“The implementation of such a large-scale integration project requires the formation of modern national infrastructure,” Berdimuhamedov said.

According to Berdimuhamedov, Turkmenistan is modernizing its transport infrastructure and implementing major construction programs in the sector.

He noted that the country’s transport links enable the transit and delivery of export and import cargo to Central and Western European countries along routes connecting with the Middle East and South Asia.

Berdimuhamedov also highlighted efforts to increase traffic along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. He said work is underway with railway and maritime transport authorities to develop competitive comprehensive tariffs for cargo transportation, including container shipments.

The bulk of transit shipments consists of cargo moving through the Caspian Sea ports and Turkmenistan between Europe and Asia-Pacific countries, he said.

Meanwhile, construction has begun on a road from Turkmenbashi to the border with Kazakhstan. According to Berdimuhamedov, the project will significantly increase transport links for regional and international shipments.