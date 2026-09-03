Kyrgyzstan builds drinking water system in Batken region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Kyrgyzstan is constructing a drinking water supply system in Sabyrov village of the Leilek district in the Batken region.

According to the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan, the project is aimed at modernizing the existing drinking water supply system and providing the population with safe and high-quality drinking water.

"The Department for the Development of Drinking Water Supply and Wastewater Disposal is constructing a drinking water supply system in Sabyrov village of the Leilek district in the Batken region as part of the ‘Improvement of Climate-Resilient Water Services’ project. The project is aimed at modernizing the existing drinking water supply system and providing the population with safe and high-quality drinking water," the statement said.

The existing water supply system in the village was built in 1988. Currently, water is supplied by gravity from springs located in the southern part of Min-Zhygach village, while water disinfection is carried out manually. Water is supplied to residents according to a schedule.

Due to deteriorated infrastructure and numerous sections prone to breakdowns, the existing system does not ensure the required level of reliability, safety and drinking water quality.

The department’s project implementation team is carrying out work aimed not only at providing residents with water, but also at creating a sustainable water supply system that meets modern safety standards.

Connecting every household to the water supply network is an important step toward improving living conditions for the local population.

Construction is scheduled to be completed in the second half of 2027.

Following completion of the project, more than 700 residents of Sabyrov village will have uninterrupted access to clean drinking water. This, in turn, will help improve sanitary and hygienic conditions in the region and contribute to the prevention of infectious diseases.