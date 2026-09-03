REVIEW: Key appointments in Kazakhstan’s new government

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. On August 28, the Government of Kazakhstan resigned before the newly elected unicameral parliament - the Kurultai. Following this, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev formed a new government and made a number of appointments to state bodies.

Erlan Karin was appointed Vice President. He was relieved of his previous position as First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan. Tokayev himself nominated Karin’s candidacy at a Kurultai session.

Aibek Dadabay was elected Speaker of the Kurultai of Kazakhstan of the first convocation. His candidacy was also proposed by Tokayev. From February 6, 2024, to May 5, 2026, he served as Head of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan. Dadabay is chairman of Kazakhstan’s political party "Adilet".

Olzhas Bektenov retained the position of Prime Minister. His candidacy was also nominated by Tokayev.

Aida Balayeva was appointed Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Kazakhstan. Tokayev, as head of state, serves as Chairman of the Security Council. At the same time, Secretary of the Security Council Gizat Nurdauletov was relieved of his position.

Rinat Mukhametkali was appointed Head of the General Department of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan. Since 2025, he had served as Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan.

Yermek Abdramanov was appointed Deputy Manager of the Presidential Affairs Administration.

Murat Kairbek was appointed Head of the Office of the President of Kazakhstan in the Kurultai.

New ministerial appointments:

Tokayev appointed Mukhtar Tleuberdi as the new Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, relieving him of his previous position. Tleuberdi had previously headed the ministry; in September 2019, he was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs. Since 2023, he had served as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Austria and Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to international organizations in Vienna.

Tokayev appointed the previous head of the Foreign Ministry, Yermek Kosherbayev, as Foreign Minister in September 2025. His predecessor as Foreign Minister, Murat Nurtleu, subsequently took the position of Assistant to the President of Kazakhstan for international investment and trade cooperation.

Murat Mukhanov was appointed Minister of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan. Chingis Arinov previously held this position.

Alibek Kuantyrov was appointed Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan and relieved of his previous position. Kuantyrov replaced Erlan Nysanbayev in this position. Since July 30, 2024, Kuantyrov had served as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Arman Kyrykbayev was appointed Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan and relieved of his previous position. Kyrykbayev replaced Aida Balayeva, who had previously been appointed Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Kazakhstan. Since February 24, 2025, Kyrykbayev had served as Assistant to the President of Kazakhstan for domestic policy and communications.

Reappointments of ministers and deputy prime ministers:

Dauren Kosanov was reappointed Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan.

Yerzhan Sadenov remained Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Serik Zhumangarin was again appointed Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan.

Zhaslan Madiyev was reappointed Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan.

Madi Takiyev was reappointed Minister of Finance.

Nurlan Sauranbayev remained Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan.

Erlan Sarsembayev was reappointed Minister of Justice of Kazakhstan.

Yerlan Akkenzhenov remained Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan.

Yersaiyn Nagaspayev remained Minister of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan.

Zhuldyz Suleimenova was reappointed Minister of Education.

Arman Shakkaliyev retained his position as Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan.

Nurzhan Nurzhigitov was reappointed Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation.

Akmaral Alnazarova was reappointed Minister of Health.

Aidarbek Saparov was reappointed Minister of Agriculture.

Askarbek Yertayev was reappointed Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

Yerbol Myrzabossynov was reappointed Minister of Tourism and Sports of Kazakhstan.

Nurbek Sayasat remained Minister of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan.

Galymzhan Koishybayev retained his position as Deputy Prime Minister - Chief of Staff of the Government.

Nurlybek Nalibayev was reappointed First Deputy Prime Minister.

Kanat Bozumbayev was reappointed Deputy Prime Minister.

The new Constitution of Kazakhstan officially entered into force on July 1, 2026.

Under the new constitutional model, the position of Vice President was introduced, while the Kazakhstan Halyk Kenesi (People’s Council of Kazakhstan) was established as the highest constitutional consultative body representing the interests of the people of Kazakhstan. The bicameral parliament, consisting of the Mazhilis and the Senate, was transformed into a unicameral Kurultai.