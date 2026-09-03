Azerbaijan, China discuss cooperation in renewables (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. OJSC “AzerEnerji” and the Chinese company “Universal Energy” discussed cooperation in renewables.

This was announced in a statement published by the press service of OJSC “AzerEnerji ”

According to the information, the meeting took place between Baba Rzayev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of OJSC “AzerEnerji,” and Nan Yi, CEO of the Chinese company “Universal Energy.”

During the meeting, the parties discussed cooperation in the field of renewable energy, the activities of Chinese energy companies in Azerbaijan, and prospects for further cooperation.

The sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest in the energy sector and explored opportunities for expanding cooperation.