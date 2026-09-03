Kazakhstan's Tokayev appoints new minister of ecology and natural resources

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Alibek Kuantyrov has been appointed Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan and relieved of his previous position.

According to the president's press service, the corresponding decree was signed by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Kuantyrov replaces Erlan Nysanbayev as minister.

Since July 30, 2024, Kuantyrov had served as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Kuantyrov was born on November 14, 1983, in Atyrau. He began his career in 2005 as a leading specialist at the Department of Internal Administration and the Department of International Relations of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Economy and Budget Planning.

From 2006 to 2010, he worked as an expert and chief expert at the Department of Investment Policy and Planning of the Ministry of Economy and Budget Planning, and later the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Kazakhstan.

Since 2010, he held the positions of Head of the Strategic Development Division of the Department of Strategic Planning and Analysis at the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, as well as Deputy Director of the Department of Budget Policy and Planning at the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan.

In February 2013, he was appointed Deputy Chairman of the Committee of Geology and Subsoil Use under the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Kazakhstan.

From June 2013 to April 2019, he served as Deputy Head of the Center for Strategic Development and Analysis and Deputy Head of the Department of Socio-Economic Monitoring at the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan.

From April 2019 to February 2021, he served as Deputy Head of the Analytical Department of the Office of the First President of Kazakhstan.

In February 2021, Kuantyrov was appointed Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan. From January 2022 to February 2024, he served as Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan.