Azerbaijan, Lithuania discuss regional security issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Azerbaijan and Lithuania have discussed regional security issues.

This was reported by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, following a phone conversation between Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys.

During the call, the sides reviewed the current state of Azerbaijan-Lithuania bilateral relations and prospects for their further development. They emphasized the importance of maintaining political dialogue and expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The ministers also highlighted the importance of developing partnership within multilateral platforms. Budrys informed Bayramov about Lithuania’s preparations for its presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2027. The sides exchanged views on efforts in several areas during Lithuania’s upcoming presidency in the context of Azerbaijan-EU relations.

Furthermore, the ministers discussed regional security issues, the current situation in the South Caucasus, efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region, as well as other international issues of mutual interest.