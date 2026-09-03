Kazakhstan, Russia 's Rosatom seal key deal on first nuclear power plant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. A contract for the engineering, procurement and construction of Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant has been signed with Rosatom on the sidelines of the 11th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

This was announced by the Agency of Kazakhstan for Atomic Energy.

According to the information, the document was signed between Kazakhstan Nuclear Power Plants LLP and Atomstroyexport JSC, a subsidiary of Russia's Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation.

"The signing of the Contract marks the transition of the project to build the first nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan to a new, practical stage," Kazakhstan's Atomic Energy Agency said.

Under the intergovernmental agreement signed on May 28, 2026, the parties will continue the required procedures, including the necessary approval by the Government of Kazakhstan.

The agency noted that the project is of strategic importance for Kazakhstan amid growing demand for reliable and sustainable electricity driven by economic and industrial growth, infrastructure development, digitalization and the expansion of artificial intelligence.

Nuclear power is expected to provide stable baseload generation for decades, while the project will also create opportunities for the development of domestic industry, the introduction of advanced technologies and the training of highly qualified specialists.

Particular attention during the construction of Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant will be paid to localization, including the maximum involvement of Kazakh enterprises, specialists, goods, works and services.

According to the agency, the project is expected to stimulate the development of domestic industry, the creation of new production facilities and technologies, and the development of national expertise for the further growth of Kazakhstan's nuclear energy sector.

The implementation of the project is also expected to strengthen Kazakhstan's energy security and independence, industrial and technological potential, and technological sovereignty, while providing a long-term foundation for sustainable economic growth.