Tokayev reappoints ministers of national economy and digital development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Serik Zhumangarin has been reappointed as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan.

According to the press service of the President of Kazakhstan, the relevant decree was signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

On August 28, the Government of Kazakhstan resigned following the election of the country’s newly established unicameral parliament, the Kurultai.

Zhaslan Madiyev has also retained his position as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan.

A number of other government appointments were also made today.

By decree of the Head of State, Dauren Kossanov was reappointed as Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan.

Yerzhan Sadenov was reappointed as Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Ghalymzhan Koishybayev retained his position as Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Government Office of Kazakhstan.

Nurlybek Nalibayev was reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

By decree of President Tokayev, Kanat Bozumbayev was reappointed Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

A national referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution of Kazakhstan was held on March 15, 2026. The new Constitution officially entered into force on July 1, 2026.

Under the new constitutional framework, the position of Vice President was introduced, while the Kazakhstan Halyk Kenesi (People’s Council of Kazakhstan) was established as the highest constitutional advisory body representing the interests of the people of Kazakhstan. The country’s bicameral Parliament, consisting of the Mazhilis and the Senate, was transformed into a unicameral Kurultai.

The Kurultai elections were held in Kazakhstan on August 23, 2026. According to the Central Election Commission, the total number of registered voters was 12,623,289. A total of 9,351,539 people, representing 74.08 percent of registered voters, participated in the elections.