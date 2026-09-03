Baker Hughes, OGDCL team up to maximize recovery from mature fields

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Baker Hughes has signed a multi-year contract with Pakistan’s Oil & Gas Development Company (OGDCL) to enhance production and recovery from mature oil and gas assets, the company said.

Under the agreement, Baker Hughes will work with OGDCL to assess production challenges at the Tando Alam Oil Complex and Pirkoh gas field and develop tailored redevelopment plans covering more than 120 wells.

Tando Alam is a producing conventional oil field located onshore Pakistan. According to GlobalData, the field had recovered 86.63% of its total recoverable reserves, with production reaching a peak in 2004. Based on current economic assumptions, production is expected to continue until the field reaches its economic limit in 2050.

Pirkoh is a producing conventional gas field also located onshore Pakistan. GlobalData says that the field has recovered 99.91% of its total recoverable reserves. Production peaked in 1995 at around 180 million cubic feet per day (MMcfd) of natural gas. The field is estimated to have about 0.08 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) remaining, including 0.45 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas reserves.

As part of the initial phase, Baker Hughes will identify opportunities aligned with OGDCL’s production targets and economic objectives, while recommending integrated technology and digital solutions to improve well performance and recovery.

The companies will then move to operational execution, with Baker Hughes deploying technologies including AI-enabled chemical injection solutions to improve flow assurance, as well as targeted well workovers and interventions aimed at restoring output from underperforming wells.

“Through our close and collaborative working relationship, we will help OGDC get more value from their existing assets through integrated planning and technology solutions that unlock vital sources of untapped domestic energy supply,” Baker Hughes Executive Vice President of Oilfield Services & Equipment Amerino Gatti said.