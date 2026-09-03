Green Corridor Alliance discusses key parameters of Kazakhstan's power system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. The Green Corridor Alliance JV discussed key technical parameters of Kazakhstan’s electric power sector with KEGOC and CESI SpA.

This was announced by Tural Aliyev, CEO of the Green Corridor Alliance JV, on his LinkedIn page.

Meanwhile, it is noted that the Green Corridor Alliance JV (GCA) held a technical meeting with the Kazakhstani power grid management company KEGOC JSC, a shareholder of GCA, and the Italian technical team from CESI SpA.

“During the meeting, the parties discussed key data and operational parameters of Kazakhstan’s generating capacity.

In particular, they reviewed schedules for the commissioning and decommissioning of generating facilities, minimum active power, mandatory equipment operation requirements, efficiency, forced outage rates, and maintenance periods,” the post states.

It is emphasized that this data is crucial for the ongoing feasibility study of the “Central Asia–Azerbaijan–Europe” project to create a green energy corridor.

On April 4, 2025, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, with the support of the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, announced the launch of the first phase of the “Trans-Caspian Green Energy Corridor” initiative. As part of the initiative, the countries signed a cooperation agreement on the preparation of a feasibility study, which provides for the integration of the three countries’ power systems and the creation of a route for supplying renewable energy to Europe.

A joint venture, the Green Corridor Alliance, headquartered in Baku, was established to manage the project. The project’s feasibility study is being conducted with financial support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).