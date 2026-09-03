President Japarov appoints new head of Kyrgyzstan’s SCNS

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has appointed Maksat Asanaliev as chairman of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS).

This was announced in a statement by the press service of the Kyrgyz President.

According to the decree signed by the head of state, Maksat Asanaliev was appointed to the position in accordance with the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic.

"President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov signed a decree, according to which, in accordance with paragraph 2 of Part 1 of Article 70 and Article 71 of the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic, Maksat Asanaliev was appointed chairman of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic," the statement said.

Furthermore, Maksat Asanaliev was relieved of his previously assigned duties.