Kazakhstan appoints new Deputy PM - Head of Government Office

Photo: Official information resource of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed Galymzhan Koishybayev as Deputy Prime Minister - Head of the Government Office of Kazakhstan.

According to the press service of the President of Kazakhstan, the relevant decree was signed on September 3.

Koishybayev was born in 1968 in Kyzylorda. He graduated from Lomonosov Moscow State University and holds a PhD in philosophy.

He began his diplomatic career in the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Russia, where he worked from 1995 to 2004 as attaché, third secretary, first secretary, counsellor and minister-counsellor.

In 2004, he served as Kazakhstan’s Plenipotentiary Representative to the Collective Security Treaty Organization. From 2004 to 2006, he worked as chief inspector at the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan.

Koishybayev later held diplomatic posts, including Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Finland. In 2016-2019, he served as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Since March 2019, Koishybayev has headed the Office of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan. He was appointed Deputy Prime Minister - Head of the Government Office in January 2023 and subsequently reappointed to this position in April 2023 and February 2024.

In his current role, Koishybayev oversees issues related to organizational, legal, analytical, personnel and logistical support for the activities of the Prime Minister and the Government of Kazakhstan, as well as government digitalization, administrative reform, debureaucratization and improvement of lawmaking processes.