Iran reveals death toll from recent U.S. military strikes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Over the past three days (August 30 through September 2), 18 people have been killed in Iran as a result of U.S. military strikes.

This was reported by Hossein Kermanpour, the head of the Public Relations and Information Center, on his page on “X.”

“As a result of U.S. airstrikes over the past three days, 142 people were injured, and 18 were killed,” he said.

Kermanpour added that 61 of the injured were women and 44 were minors. Among the dead were two women and one child.

The ministry spokesperson noted that behind every number is a person and a family.

Meanwhile, on July 8, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a breach of the ceasefire and ordered new strikes against Iran. In response, Iran launched missile and drone strikes against U.S. military targets in the Persian Gulf region. Although Washington has not ruled out the possibility of Iran returning to the negotiating table, disagreements over security in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s nuclear program, and other issues leave the future of the peace process uncertain. At present, commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz has once again come to a virtual standstill.