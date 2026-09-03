Tokayev calls Laos key and reliable partner for Kazakhstan in Southeast Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Laos is an important and reliable partner for Kazakhstan in Southeast Asia, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during talks with the President of Laos, Thongloun Sisoulith, in Astana.

This was announced by the press service of the Kazakh president.

The presidents of Kazakhstan and Laos held talks in a limited format, with Tokayev describing Sisoulith's first visit to Kazakhstan as a historic event.

"Next year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. This is an important milestone. Relations between our states are friendly. We closely cooperate on the international arena, primarily within the framework of the United Nations," Tokayev said.

He also expressed gratitude to Laos for supporting Kazakhstan's initiatives within the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

"Mr. President, this is your first visit to our country. I am confident that following its completion, our governments will begin actively implementing the agreements reached," Tokayev said.

Tokayev noted that Laos' economy has demonstrated sustainable growth in recent years, with significant results achieved in energy, agriculture, industry and tourism.

Sisoulith thanked Tokayev for the invitation to visit Kazakhstan and expressed confidence that his visit would contribute to strengthening bilateral relations.

"During this visit, I was able to see for myself how comprehensively Kazakhstan is developing and what large-scale transformations are being carried out under your leadership. It is a great honor for me to make this official visit to Kazakhstan as President and meet with you today," Sisoulith said.

He added that the talks would provide an opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues and identify promising areas for cooperation and further joint work.