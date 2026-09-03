Accept unlimited payments with Yelo POS terminal!

Daily transfer limits recently applied to cashless transactions affect the routine operations of both shoppers and business owners. Yelo Bank offers entrepreneurs a modern POS terminal service, allowing them to leave these challenges behind and run their businesses seamlessly.



With Yelo POS terminals, business owners can accept any number of cashless payments without daily transaction limits or amount caps. This solution frees entrepreneurs from card-to-card transfer limits and ensures a continuous flow of customers.



Instant funds in your account with QR payments! Another key advantage of Yelo POS terminals is the integrated QR payment feature. During QR transactions made via the POS terminal, funds are transferred to the entrepreneur's account immediately, without waiting for the end of the day. This makes the financial turnover of the business much more flexible.



Regardless of the size of your business, by joining the Yelo POS terminal service, you can offer your customers a convenient payment choice and increase your sales turnover. Read more: https://ylb.az/ekvayrinq.



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Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!