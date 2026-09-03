TAPI project to strengthen employment prospects in Afghanistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. The Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project will create more than 12,000 jobs in Afghanistan.

This was reflected in a press release published by the press service of the Turkmen government following Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s remarks during a general lesson at the Ruhyýet Palace in the city of Arkadag.

“The implementation of the project will create more than 12,000 jobs in Afghanistan alone,” Berdimuhamedov said.

According to Berdimuhamedov, the TAPI project is currently under construction and, once completed, will supply gas to the needs of two subcontinents with a combined population of about two billion people and rapidly developing economies for decades.

He said the successful implementation of comprehensive cooperation plans depends on using the energy potential of countries across the continent as producers, consumers and transit states.

Turkmenistan’s strategy in the energy sector is based on taking into account the interests of participants across all three areas, diversifying supply routes and ensuring equal access to oil and gas resources and electricity sources, Berdimuhamedov said

Meanwhile, the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) pipeline is a planned 1,800-kilometer natural gas pipeline designed to transport up to 33 billion cubic meters of gas annually from Turkmenistan’s giant Galkynysh field to Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India. Ashgabat views the project as one of the main routes for diversifying gas exports and strengthening regional economic integration.

The gas resource base for TAPI is the Galkynysh field, one of the world's largest gas deposits with estimated reserves exceeding 27 trillion cubic meters. In April 2026, Turkmengaz and China's CNPC launched the fourth phase of the field's development. The project involves the construction of new production facilities and the drilling of wells, which will enable the additional production of up to 10 billion cubic meters of commercial gas per year.

In early June, the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard’s Kennedy School noted in its analysis that the TAPI gas pipeline is being re-anchored in regional energy discussions as a structured mechanism for regional energy flows, connecting Turkmenistan’s gas resources with demand centers in South Asia.