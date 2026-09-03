Korean envoy discusses C5+Korea summit with Turkmen co-working center CEO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Founder and CEO of Ashgabat-based coworking center Ish Nokady Jamilia Kerimova met with South Korean Ambassador to Turkmenistan Lee Won-jae to discuss the upcoming Central Asia-Korea Summit.

This was revealed in a post published on September 3 on Kerimova's social media account.

According to the post, the meeting focused on opportunities arising from the first Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit, scheduled to take place in Seoul on September 16-17, 2026.

The sides exchanged views on strengthening regional cooperation in education, innovation, technology, entrepreneurship, investment, and people-to-people connections.

Kerimova emphasized the importance of education and youth development in international cooperation, noting that connecting Central Asian talent with South Korea's technological and educational expertise could create new opportunities for the region's younger generation, the publication says.

The meeting also covered broader opportunities for partnership and cooperation within the C5+Korea format, according to the post.

Meanwhile, Ish Nokady was established as Turkmenistan’s first coworking center and has since expanded its activities into business and education. The company operates coworking spaces in Ashgabat and has developed programs and partnerships focused on entrepreneurship, technology, professional development and international education.

In February 2026, Ish Nokady launched Business Nokady, a platform designed to support foreign companies seeking to enter the Turkmen market. The service includes market analysis, partner selection, and organization of business meetings, positioning the company as an intermediary between international businesses and Turkmen private and public-sector counterparts.

To note, the first Korea-Central Asia Summit will bring together the leaders of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and South Korea. It is expected to elevate cooperation from bilateral engagement to a regular multilateral framework focused on trade, investment, energy, digital transformation, critical minerals, transport connectivity, and supply chain resilience.

According to information, the summit forms part of the K-Silk Road Initiative, Seoul's first dedicated strategy for Central Asia, designed to expand cooperation in trade, investment, infrastructure, energy, and digital connectivity.