AHK highlights new opportunities for German firms in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. The diversification of Azerbaijan’s economy is creating new opportunities for cooperation with German businesses, the Head of the Stakeholder Engagement and Partnerships Department at the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan), Julia Egel, said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

She made the statement during an online webinar titled “Webinar Azerbaijan: Infrastructure Development, E-Mobility & Renewable Energy Storage Solutions.”

“AHK Azerbaijan serves as a local partner for German companies and assists them in entering the Azerbaijani market. AHK Azerbaijan is part of the global network of German Chambers of Commerce abroad and will celebrate its 15th anniversary next year,” Egel said.

According to her, AHK Azerbaijan supports companies in entering the market, including by finding B2B partners, organizing networking events, and supporting delegations: “As part of the upcoming business mission of German companies to Azerbaijan in December, AHK Azerbaijan will provide the necessary assistance.”

She noted that Azerbaijan is the largest economy in the South Caucasus. She also highlighted the country’s ongoing economic diversification and the development of its non-oil and gas sector.

Egel highlighted the development of sectors such as information and communication technologies, tourism, and transportation.

“Digitalization is also one of Azerbaijan’s areas of development. The development of the Middle Corridor creates opportunities for various projects and business activities. Azerbaijan can be viewed as a strategic hub at the center of the Middle Corridor. German technologies and solutions can be applied in projects related to the development of the Middle Corridor,” she said.

She also emphasized the importance of transportation connectivity for companies’ prospects of entering the Azerbaijani market and developing cooperation. German technologies and innovations are in demand in various sectors, including digital solutions and renewable energy solutions.

In addition, she noted opportunities for German companies in the areas of workforce training, technical expertise, and maintenance services.

Egel also mentioned the existence of business support mechanisms in Azerbaijan, including the Business Development Fund and free economic zones.

“The country is already doing a lot to help expand business opportunities,” she said.