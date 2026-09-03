Another international success for AzInTelecom in cloud services!

“AzInTelecom” LLC, a company within AZCON Holding, has been successfully represented at the “DCS Awards 2026”, one of the world’s leading technology awards.

The company’s “AZINCLOUD” platform received high recognition in the Cloud Project of the Year category, earning runner-up status — a special distinction awarded by the competition. Under the award criteria, this recognition is awarded only to projects that stand out for their technological innovation, reliability, and outstanding performance.

The “DCS Awards” recognizes leading technology companies and projects from around the world each year in the fields of data centers, cloud services, and IT infrastructure. “AZINCLOUD’s” recognition in a highly competitive international environment, alongside leading global telecommunications companies, once again demonstrates that Azerbaijan’s IT infrastructure meets international standards.

About “AZINCLOUD”

“AZINCLOUD”, Azerbaijan’s first public cloud platform, was developed by AzInTelecom LLC in partnership with “Gcore”, one of Europe’s leading large-scale cloud providers.

The “AZINCLOUD” platform provides users with a high level of data security, enhanced cyber protection, fully manageable infrastructure, and uninterrupted technical support.