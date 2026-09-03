KazTransOil launches first transit oil shipments to Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. KazTransOil has carried out its first transit oil shipments to Kyrgyzstan, the company said.

“The first batch of oil to the Kyrgyz Republic was dispatched on August 15 this year. In total, transit oil shipments through Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan amounted to 35,000 tons in August 2026,” the company said.

Oil transportation to Kyrgyzstan is carried out through Kazakhstan's main oil pipeline system to the Shagyr oil loading point of KazTransOil, where the oil is loaded into railway tank cars.

"The launch of transit shipments to Kyrgyzstan opens a new oil transportation route through Kazakhstan and expands the range of transit services provided by KazTransOil,” the company said.

KazTransOil is Kazakhstan's oil pipeline company providing oil transportation services to the domestic market, for transit and for export. The total length of the company's main oil pipelines is 5,196 kilometers.

In the first half of 2026, KazTransOil transported 22.911 million tons of oil through its main pipeline system, up by 643,000 tons compared with the same period of 2025. The consolidated volume of oil transportation and oil products handling by the KazTransOil group reached 23.636 million tons, increasing by 562,000 tons year-on-year. A total of 8.806 million tons of oil was transported to Kazakhstan's oil refineries through KazTransOil's main pipeline system.