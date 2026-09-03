Azerbaijani MFA briefs OSCE PA President on peace process with Armenia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan has briefed the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) Pere Joan Pons Sampietro on the country's position in the peace process with Armenia.

This was announced in a report by the MFA following the meeting between the Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Sampietro held as part of his visit to Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, Bayramov brought to Sampietro's attention the progress made towards the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations and Azerbaijan's position on advancing the peace agenda.

The meeting discussed issues on the agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, current security challenges in the OSCE area, the situation in the region, as well as the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agenda.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan attaches importance to cooperation with the OSCE PA, and that inter-parliamentary dialogue plays an important role in promoting mutual understanding, trust and cooperation in the OSCE area. In this context, the contribution of the Azerbaijani Parliament within the OSCE PA, mutual visits and meetings held at various levels to the development of relations was emphasized.

Bayramov informed the interlocutor about the measures taken by Azerbaijan to ensure peace and stability in the region. The progress made towards the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations and Azerbaijan's position on advancing the peace agenda were highlighted.

Addressing, among other issues, the humanitarian issues in the region during the post-conflict period, Bayramov said that the mine threat remains a serious danger to Azerbaijan. During the meeting, it was noted that, in addition to the danger posed to human life, mine explosions hinder recovery and reconstruction work in the liberated territories, the return of internally displaced persons to their native lands, and the regional development process.

The minister also stressed that determining the fate of nearly 4,000 missing Azerbaijanis is an important humanitarian issue.

Moreover, during the meeting, an exchange of views was held on Azerbaijan's contribution to regional and wider international energy security. Information was provided on the role Azerbaijan plays in ensuring Europe's energy security as a reliable energy partner, projects implemented to diversify energy sources and routes, as well as initiatives in the field of green energy.

The contribution of Azerbaijan to the development of regional connections as a country located at the crossroads of transport corridors was highlighted. The importance of the development of the Middle Corridor, the expansion of transport and logistics opportunities connecting Europe and Central Asia across the Caspian, as well as the opening of regional communications for peace, stability and economic development was emphasized.

The meeting also touched upon the developing dynamics of Azerbaijan's strategic partnership with the countries of Central Asia. The parties noted that the transformation of the C5 format into the C6 format has created new opportunities for cooperation.

The sides also exchanged views on current challenges in the OSCE area and other regional and international issues of mutual interest.