Uzbekistan, Qatar explore new projects to expand bilateral cooperation

Photo: the telegram channel of the Head of Presidential Administration Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Uzbekistan and Qatar discussed new joint initiatives and opportunities for the implementation of additional projects aimed at further expanding bilateral cooperation.

This was stated in a post published by Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Presidential Administration, on her social media account following a meeting with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar.

In the course of the meeting, Saida Mirziyoyeva conveyed President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s greetings and best wishes to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

“Uzbekistan and Qatar are connected by warm and trusting relations, which are becoming stronger every year,” Mirziyoyeva said in a post on social media.

The meeting focused on further cooperation and new joint initiatives, with the sides identifying broad opportunities for developing projects in areas of shared interest.

“Our countries have many common interests and good opportunities for new projects,” Mirziyoyeva said.

The discussions highlight Uzbekistan’s interest in expanding practical cooperation with Qatar by developing new initiatives alongside existing bilateral ties. The two countries have increasingly sought to strengthen economic and investment relations, creating opportunities for cooperation across multiple sectors.

For Uzbekistan, deeper engagement with Qatar could help attract new investment, develop joint projects and expand access to international business and financial networks. Qatar, meanwhile, can offer investment expertise and capital in areas where Uzbekistan is seeking to accelerate development and modernization.

The meeting also underscores the importance of high-level political contacts in supporting the expansion of bilateral economic cooperation and translating the countries’ shared interests into concrete projects.

Mirziyoyeva’s remarks did not specify individual projects or sectors agreed upon during the meeting, but emphasized the potential for further initiatives based on the existing close relations between Uzbekistan and Qatar.