Baku to host Energy Trade Mission with participation of German companies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. An Energy Trade Mission will be held in Baku with the participation of German companies operating in the energy sector on December 7-10 this year.

This was announced by the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency (AREA) under the Ministry of Energy following an international webinar on "Infrastructure development, e-mobility and renewable energy storage solutions in Azerbaijan."

According to the agency, the trade mission will be organized within the framework of the German Energy Export Promotion Initiative at the initiative of the German Federal Ministry for Economics and Energy.

Head of Stakeholder Engagement and Partnerships, German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan), Julia Egel, noted that the mission includes meetings with representatives of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy, a business roundtable, briefings, and B2B meetings.

"B2B meetings are especially important for you, because you want to establish direct contacts and explore your opportunities. AHK Azerbaijan will coordinate B2B meetings, taking into account the interests of the participating German companies, and will support in finding relevant partners," Egel said.

According to her, diversification and the introduction of new technologies in the energy sector of Azerbaijan expand cooperation opportunities for German companies. In particular, the modernization of energy networks, integration of energy systems, energy storage systems, and charging infrastructure for electromobility are considered promising areas.

"Azerbaijan has great potential for solar and wind energy. When we talk about large-scale solar and wind energy projects, we see great demand, as well as numerous opportunities. Given Azerbaijan's geographical location and role in the Middle Corridor, in the future, the production of electricity from renewable sources may also be of interest for export to Europe," Egel pointed out.

She added that the measures taken to diversify the energy balance and increase its sustainability create opportunities for the application of relevant technologies and solutions.

Head of Hydrogen and Green Technologies, AREA, Fuad Mushtagov, said that along with renewable energy infrastructure in the country, modernization of the electricity grid and increasing the flexibility of the energy system are among the main priorities.

"The development of renewable energy is closely related to the development of infrastructure and the electricity grid. The fifth national priority also covers environmentally friendly vehicles and other "green" technologies. In particular, work is underway to develop a National Plan for electromobility," he noted.

According to Mushtagov, Azerbaijan is also exploring the possibilities of hydrogen production and its use in various sectors, energy storage, bioenergy, and green geothermal energy, as well as the application of carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technologies.

"Energy storage systems can help manage the variable nature of renewable energy," he noted.

He said that one of the main tasks of Azerbaijan is to transform the existing renewable energy potential into economically viable projects and integrate them into the energy system.

"The main task is to transform this potential into economically viable projects and connect them to the energy system. The goal is not only to build new renewable energy facilities - we also need the appropriate transmission and distribution infrastructure," Mushtagov noted.

The webinar also presented projects already implemented in the renewable energy sector of Azerbaijan. According to Mushtagov, the annual electricity production at the Garadagh Solar Power Plant with a capacity of 230 MW reaches about 500 million kWh. He also noted that the Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant with a total capacity of 240 MW consists of 37 turbines and allows saving about 220 million cubic meters of natural gas per year.

The webinar was organized by the German Academy of Renewable Energy (RENAC) and AHK Azerbaijan. Representatives of state and private institutions operating in the energy sector of Azerbaijan and Germany attended the event.

The event featured speeches from representatives of SOCAR Green, Roedl & Partner and Euler Hermes AG, as well as discussed market opportunities, legal framework, project financing tools for German small and medium-sized entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan.

Egel also said that German companies can consider participating in the Baku Energy Week to be held in June next year with their stands.

According to her, in addition to energy, there are opportunities for expanding business relations between Azerbaijan and Germany in areas such as digitalization, transport, and the Middle Corridor.

"Digitalization is also one of the development directions of Azerbaijan. The development of the Middle Corridor creates opportunities for the implementation of various projects and business activities. Azerbaijan can be considered as a strategic hub located in the center of the Middle Corridor. German technologies and solutions can be applied in projects related to the development of the Middle Corridor," Egel concluded.