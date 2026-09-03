Armenia’s potential exports to Azerbaijan: Experts’ forecasts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. One of the main potential export categories from Armenia to Azerbaijan is food and agricultural products, the economist-expert Eldeniz Amirov told Trend.

He noted that Armenia exports chocolate and confectionery products, canned goods, fruit juices, mineral waters, wine, and other beverages, as well as fresh and dried fruits and vegetables to foreign markets.

"In addition, Armenia also has a certain export potential in the industrial sector. Chemical, plastic, rubber, metal, metallurgical products, and other industrial goods may be among the products that can be exported to the Azerbaijani market in the future," he said.

According to the expert, the specific products that will be imported to Azerbaijan will be determined by price, quality, market demand, logistics capabilities, and competition with local producers.

Regarding this issue, economic expert Khalid Karimli told Trend that the principal categories of products to be exported from Armenia to Azerbaijan will be determined by decisions made by entrepreneurs.

"Entrepreneurs evaluate which product is more profitable to import from which source based on economic calculations. I don't think that food products will be imported at the initial stage. More raw materials used in industry and chemical industry products will likely be imported. However, in the future, food products may also be included in the list of exported products," Khalid Kazimov noted.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced at a previous briefing that the first export operation to Azerbaijan was carried out.

Exports of products from Azerbaijan to Armenia also continue. On September 3, 17 tank cars carrying a total of 989 tons of diesel fuel were dispatched from Balajari station toward Boyuk-Kesik station. To date, around 15,000 tons of diesel fuel and nearly 5,000 tons of RON-92 and RON-95 gasoline have been exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia.

As part of the restoration of trade and transit relations between the two countries, various cargoes are being transported from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan. Along this route, more than 55,000 tons of grain, around 9,000 tons of fertilizers, 1,414 tons of propane, 133 tons of aluminum, 1,114 tons of coal and 334 tons of timber have so far been shipped.