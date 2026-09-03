Kazakhstan completes connection section on key Middle Corridor railway line

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Track connection has been completed on the Moyynty–Kyzylzhar railway line in Kazakhstan, which will become an important link in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR or Middle Corridor), the Kazakh government said.

"The new 323.3-kilometer railway line will run through the Ulytau and Karaganda regions. Once commissioned, it will become an important link in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor, improving regional connectivity and the efficiency of freight transportation," the government said.

The project will shorten freight routes by 149 kilometers, reduce the load on the Moyynty–Zharyk railway section, increase the speed of container trains and expand capacity for freight and transit transportation. According to the approved schedule, the railway line is scheduled to be commissioned this year

The project is being implemented on the instructions of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and is aimed at strengthening Kazakhstan’s transport and logistics potential, expanding international transport routes and increasing export freight volumes.

"According to the Ministry of Transport, construction of the new railway line is progressing at a high pace and in accordance with the approved schedule. Around 2,000 specialists and more than 700 units of equipment are currently involved in the project," the government said.

Modern technological solutions are being used to ensure efficient construction on complex sections. In particular, railway tracks are being laid using bypass lines at bridge structures. This approach ensures continuity of construction works and helps maintain the established deadlines.