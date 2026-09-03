Trump signals recovery in oil shipments through Strait of Hormuz (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. U.S. President Donald Trump posted an infographic on his social media platform “Truth Social” showing that oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz have resumed and reached 18 million barrels per day.

“Hormuz Oil Volumes are BACK,” reads the caption on the photo.

For comparison, prior to the conflict in the Middle East, this figure stood at 20 million barrels per day.

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright previously stated in an interview with CNBC that on September 1, oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz exceeded 17 million barrels.