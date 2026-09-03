Turkmenistan ready to boost electricity supplies under TAP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Turkmenistan is ready to increase electricity supplies under the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) project.

This was reflected in a press release published by the press service of the Turkmen government following Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s remarks during a general lesson at the Ruhyýet Palace in the city of Arkadag.

“Our country has the necessary capacity to increase electricity supplies as part of the implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan project,” Berdimuhamedov said.

The statement came against the backdrop of recent electricity supply disruptions between Turkmenistan and Afghanistan.

Earlier, electricity supplies from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan were temporarily disrupted by a technical issue on Turkmen territory, affecting seven Afghan provinces, including Balkh, Jawzjan, Herat and Faryab. Afghanistan’s national electricity company, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), said it coordinated with Turkmenenergo to resolve the issue, while alternative supplies were arranged from Uzbekistan.

Turkmenistan restored electricity supplies to Afghanistan after the issue was resolved, with transmission lines gradually re-energized following coordination between DABS and Turkmenenergo. During the disruption, Afghanistan used available grid capacity and alternative electricity imports from Uzbekistan, Iran and Tajikistan to partially offset the shortfall.

Meanwhile, the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) power transmission project is designed to expand electricity trade between the three countries. The project envisages high-voltage transmission infrastructure from Turkmenistan through Afghanistan to Pakistan, creating a route for Turkmen electricity exports to South Asia. The Asian Development Bank has said the project could enable the transfer of up to 4,000 megawatts of power once completed.

The project has moved forward with the development of transmission infrastructure in Afghanistan. In January 2025, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan and Türkiye’s Çalık Holding agreed to develop a roadmap for the TAP-500 project, which is designed to transmit electricity from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan’s western provinces and subsequently to Pakistan.

In January 2026, Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Energy and TAPP-500 Power Transmission Line FZE, a subsidiary of Çalık Holding, signed an agreement on cooperation in implementing the project. The agreement covers a 220-kV transmission line from the Mary Hydroelectric Power Station toward Herat, while the broader project envisages higher-voltage infrastructure for electricity supplies to Pakistan.