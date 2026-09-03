Uzbekistan's Tashkent, Samarkand join FAO Green Cities Network

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Uzbekistan’s Tashkent and Samarkand have joined the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Green Cities Network, becoming part of a global community focused on developing greener, healthier and more sustainable urban environments.

This was reflected in the statement by the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change of Uzbekistan.

The two cities were officially registered as members of the FAO Green Cities Network in certificates issued August 20, 2026, by the Secretariat of the FAO Green Cities Initiative at the organization’s headquarters in Rome, according to Uzbekistan’s government.

Membership will allow Tashkent and Samarkand to participate in international cooperation among cities working to promote sustainable urban development and integrated approaches to urban greening.

The network focuses on three main areas: urban and peri-urban forestry, urban and peri-urban agriculture, and sustainable bioeconomy.

“Membership in the FAO Green Cities Network will provide Tashkent and Samarkand with opportunities to exchange knowledge and experience, strengthen technical capacity and develop partnerships focused on sustainable urban solutions,” the Uzbek government said.

The cities will also have access to technical assistance and capacity-building support, participate in intercity cooperation platforms, and receive assistance in aligning urban development efforts with relevant international frameworks and environmental agendas.

The membership is also expected to help the cities mobilize resources, attract investment and strengthen their international standing as proponents of sustainable urban development.

The FAO Green Cities Initiative was launched in 2020 with the goal of contributing to significant improvements in human health and well-being and environmental conditions in 1,000 cities by 2030.

The initiative is based on the FAO Green Cities Communiqué and the FAO Green City Principles and Criteria. The Green Cities Communiqué, presented at the First International Green Cities Conference in 2025, outlines a shared vision and collective commitments for advancing the global green cities movement.

The FAO Green City Principles and Criteria provide the conceptual framework and guiding principles for implementing the initiative.

The FAO Green Cities Initiative Secretariat is expected to provide Tashkent and Samarkand with additional guidance in the coming days on conducting an initial self-assessment. The process will help identify priority areas for each city and shape technical support according to their specific needs.

The inclusion of Tashkent and Samarkand in the network gives Uzbekistan an additional platform for sharing urban sustainability practices internationally, while providing the two cities with access to technical expertise, partnerships and potential financing opportunities for green urban projects.