Uzbekistan targets record cotton yields with modern farming methods

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Uzbekistan plans to harvest up to 100 quintals of cotton per hectare at a 22-hectare farm in Bukhara region, following the introduction of modern agricultural practices and drip irrigation.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan.

According to the Ministry, Minister Ibrohim Abdurahmonov reviewed the effectiveness of agricultural practices during a working visit to the Bukhara region, inspecting cotton fields operated by the Bahodir, Bekzod, and Asadbek farms in the Qaroli neighborhood of Jondor district.

The 22-hectare field was planted with a locally adapted foreign cotton variety using modern agricultural technologies. The crop was planted in a double-row configuration according to a 76-by-10 centimeter scheme, while drip irrigation was introduced in accordance with established technical guidelines.

The ministry said cotton varieties grown on other plots of the farm were also developing steadily. Agricultural preparations involving the use of ethephon and Avguron products were carried out in line with the so-called “Eight Laws” requirements aimed at increasing cotton yields.

Moreover, it was noted that the required number of seedlings had been planted per hectare in accordance with established standards.

“The timely and high-quality implementation of agricultural practices is expected to allow the farm to reach a yield of 100 quintals per hectare,” the ministry said.

During the inspection, Abdurahmonov positively assessed the condition of agricultural practices in the fields and noted that recommendations and instructions provided to farmers during seasonal training seminars were being implemented in practice.

The minister also issued recommendations on carrying out defoliation in accordance with established agricultural requirements. Officials were instructed to strictly follow prescribed standards and procedures when applying fertilizers and consistently use scientifically based approaches in agricultural operations.

Furthermore, the minister inspected a 12-hectare rice field belonging to the farm. Officials were instructed to ensure that agricultural practices are organized on time and systematically to support healthy and stable crop development.

The visit highlights Uzbekistan’s efforts to increase agricultural productivity through modern cultivation methods, efficient irrigation, and the wider adoption of science-based farming practices.

A yield of 100 quintals is equivalent to 10 metric tons of cotton per hectare, underscoring the high productivity target set for the inspected field.