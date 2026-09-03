Tokayev proposes Kazakhstan-Laos transport and logistics agreements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has proposed that Kazakhstan and Laos pursue the conclusion of relevant intergovernmental and interagency agreements in the field of transport and logistics.

This was announced by the press service of the Kazakh President, following Tokayev's expanded talks with the President of Laos, Thongloun Sisoulith, in Astana.

According to Tokayev, the country considers Laos an important partner in Southeast Asia and sees significant potential for expanding trade between the two nations.

“We stand for further development of trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Laos, viewing it as an important basis for further strengthening our relations. We see significant potential for expanding supplies of Kazakh products to the Lao market, primarily products of the metallurgical, food, petrochemical, agricultural, chemical, machine-building and pharmaceutical industries,” Tokayev said.

Particular attention during the talks was paid to transport and logistics cooperation between the two countries. Tokayev highlighted Kazakhstan's transport network and the country's role in developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route connecting China and Europe.

“Kazakhstan has the largest transport network in Central Asia and is actively developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, which connects China and Europe. Our country handles about 85% of continental freight transportation between China and Europe. Kazakh terminals operate at the ports of Batumi in Georgia and Lianyungang in China. We have launched a Kazakh logistics hub in Xi'an, China, whose platform can be used by Lao freight carriers,” Tokayev said.

He noted that Kazakhstan sees opportunities to use its transport corridors to facilitate the access of Lao products to the markets of Central Asia and Europe, while Kazakhstan is interested in expanding its own supplies to Southeast Asian markets via Laos.

“Kazakhstan is interested in expanding supplies of its products to Southeast Asian markets via Laos. In turn, we highly appreciate Laos' achievements in transforming from a ‘landlocked country’ into a ‘land-linked country’ of Southeast Asia. The Laos-China railway has significantly strengthened the country's transit potential and opened up new opportunities for connecting ASEAN with China and Europe. I propose that our governments focus on concluding relevant intergovernmental and interagency agreements in the field of transport and logistics,” the Kazakh president said.

Tokayev also invited Lao companies to make active use of the opportunities offered by the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC).

“The AIFC has already become an international platform for doing business and attracting investment. It brings together more than 6,300 registered companies from over 90 countries, creating a dynamic business environment. Through the AIFC platform, $27 billion in investment has been attracted to Kazakhstan. For Lao companies, the AIFC can become an effective tool for entering the Kazakh market and further expanding their presence in Central Asia,” he said.

The presidents also discussed prospects for cooperation in culture, humanitarian ties and tourism. The sides noted significant potential for establishing closer ties between higher education institutions, expanding academic exchanges and jointly training specialists, including the education of Lao specialists in Kazakhstan in fields in demand.

For his part, Thongloun Sisoulith said his visit to Kazakhstan was an important milestone in the development of bilateral relations.

“I regard Kazakhstan as one of the Central Asian countries that has always maintained good and stable relations with Laos. Kazakhstan provided assistance to Laos as early as during the national liberation struggle and continues to support our country to this day. No matter how the situation changes, relations between Kazakhstan and Laos, our fraternal ties and mutual goodwill have remained unchanged. I believe that this visit will contribute to further strengthening and expanding friendly relations between the two countries,” the Lao President said.

Sisoulith also highlighted Kazakhstan's assistance in training specialists for Laos, noting that hundreds of Lao citizens had received education in Kazakhstan.

“Hundreds of Lao citizens have received education and graduated from educational institutions in Kazakhstan. Today, many of them work in public service, are entrepreneurs, and hold senior positions at the central and local levels. All of them warmly remember Kazakhstan, which provided them with support and assistance during their studies. Certainly, they are looking forward to welcoming representatives of Kazakhstan to Laos, meeting with them and expressing their deep gratitude,” he said.

Following the talks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Thongloun Sisoulith adopted a Joint Statement confirming the mutual interest of Kazakhstan and Laos in further expanding bilateral cooperation.