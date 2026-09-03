Kazakhstan, Laos sign number of documents

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Kazakhstan and Laos have signed a number of documents, the press service of the President of Kazakhstan said.

A ceremony to exchange the signed intergovernmental documents was held in the presence of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in Astana.

The documents include:

Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Laos on political consultations;

Memorandum of Understanding between the Prosecutor General's Office of Kazakhstan and the Office of the Supreme People's Prosecutor of Laos;

Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Science and Technology of Laos on cooperation in information and communication technologies and electronic public services;

Memorandum on establishing sister-city relations between Astana and Vientiane.

Earlier today, President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith arrived in Kazakhstan on an official visit.

During talks involving members of their delegations, the presidents of Kazakhstan and Laos discussed prospects for developing political, trade and economic, as well as cultural and humanitarian cooperation. Following the talks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Thongloun Sisoulith adopted a Joint Statement confirming the mutual interest of Kazakhstan and Laos in further expanding bilateral cooperation.