Azerbaijan's Parliament Speaker holds talks with UN Geneva chief (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. The Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, met with Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of the United Nations Office in Geneva, on September 3 in Geneva as part of her working visit to the Swiss Confederation.

This was reported by the press service of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The meeting discussed the history of Azerbaijan’s relations with the UN and noted that next year will mark the 35th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s accession to the UN. During the conversation, Azerbaijan’s contribution to the work of the UN over the past years, as well as the work accomplished and events held, were highly praised.

The Speaker shared her views on the role of parliamentary diplomacy in the development of multilateralism, as well as on the importance of parliamentary diplomacy. The Speaker briefed her interlocutors on the work of the recently established and already robust Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement. The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the world’s largest parliamentary organization, was also discussed. The parties noted the importance of developing relations between the UN and the IPU.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on the important role of parliaments in strengthening democratic governance, as well as on other issues of mutual interest.